HBSE Compartment Exam 2025 Date: Class 12th examination on July 4, 10th begins from July 5, check time table here

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 compartment or improvement examinations 2025. Students who want to appear for the examination can check the date sheet on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE Compartment Exam 2025 Date: Check the date sheet of HBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2025. (Representative image/HT file)

As per the official schedule, the HBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025 will be conducted in single day on July 4, 2025.

For some subjects, the exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, while for others it will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Likewise, the HBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 will commence from July 5, and conclude on July 14, 2025. The exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM on most days, except for a few subjects when it will be held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

It may be mentioned here that the Board of School Education Haryana declared the HBSE 10th Result 2025 on May 17, 2025. An overall pass percentage of 92.49 per cent was recorded. A total of 271499 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 251110 passed.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.

Likewise, HBSE Class 12 results 2025 was declared on May 13, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.66 per cent. A total of 193828 students appeared in the Haryana Board Exams this year. Of these, 166031 students passed.

The Class 12 board exams was conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BSE Haryana.