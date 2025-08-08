Search
HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 10:42 am IST

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 compartment board examination can check the results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The HBSE conducted the Class 10 Compartment Exam 2025 from July 5 to July 14, 2025. The exam was conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM on most days, except for a few subjects when it was held from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Direct link to check HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Haryana Board annual Class 10 examination was held from February 28 to March 19, 2025.HBSE declared the annual 10th board exam results on May 17, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage was 92.49 per cent. A total of 271499 candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 251110 passed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / HBSE Haryana Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 declared at bseh.org.in, direct link here
