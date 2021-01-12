HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday released the provisional datesheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.
The board has also invited suggestions and objections regarding the provisional datesheet from the students and parents which can be can be submitted through the board’s official email-ID hpbose2011@gmail.com till February 10.
As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Similarly, the Class 12 exams will start on May 4 and conclude on May 29.
Class 10 exams will be held in the morning session and Class 12 in the evening. HPBOSE spokesperson Anju Pathak said that the final datesheet will be issued after considering the suggestion and objections.
Datesheets are available on the board’s official website
