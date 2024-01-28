HPBOSE 10th, 12th date sheets revised; check details here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has revised the dates of Class 10 and 12 final examinations, which are scheduled to begin later this year. Students can go to the official website of the board, hpbose.org, and check these revised date sheets or timetables. HPBOSE 10th, 12th date sheets revised (HT/For representation)

As per the revised date sheets, HP board Class 10th final examinations will start on March 1 and end on March 18, 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Both regular and open school (SOS) students will write the Mathematics paper on the first day and the Financial Literacy (NSE) paper on the last day.

In the case of Class 12 students, their final exams will begin on March 1 and end on March 30, 2024.

These exams, for both regular and state open school (SOS) candidates, will begin with the Business Studies paper and will end with the Financial Literacy subject.

For both classes, exams will be held in single shifts on all days. Papers will begin at 8:45 am and end at 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

HPBOSE Class 10th date sheet 2024.

HPBOSE Class 12th date sheet 2024.