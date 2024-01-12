HPBOSE Board exam 2024 class 10th and 12th date sheet released at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 timetables for the 2024 board exams. The HPBOSE class 10th and 12th board examinations will commence on March 2. Additionally, the board has released the dates of the open school exams for Classes 10 and 12 and the timetable for the additional, improvement, and compartment classes. Check HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th date sheet on official website

Candidates can check the detailed schedule through the official website at hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE class 10th examination will conclude on March 16 and the class 12th examination will end on March 30. The 10th and 12th class board exams will commence at 9 am. The question paper will be disturbed 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

HPBOSE Board exam 2024: How to check the date sheet

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the examination tab

Next, click on the Date sheet

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the date sheet link

Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference.

