HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Datesheet: Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 supply exam dates released, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 05:40 PM IST

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Datesheet has been released. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 supply exam dates can be checked here. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE class 10th and 12th compartment exam 2025 datesheet on the official website. Candidates who want to appear for the compartment examination can check the exam schedule on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org . 

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Datesheet released, check exam dates here (HT file)

The class 10th exam will be conducted from July 22 to July 29 from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The schedule for class 10th examination is mentioned below :-

Sanskrit, Punjabi and Urdu exam will be on July 22, Hindi exam is on July 23, Science and Technology exam on July 24, Social Science exam will held on July 25, English exam is scheduled on July 26, Mathematics will be on July 28. Lastly, exams like Arts, Computer science, Information technology enabled services (ITES)(NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF) Telecom (NSQF) Economics and Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc) is scheduled for July 29.

The class 12th exam will be held from July 22 to July 28 from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The schedule for class 10th examination is mentioned below :-

English, Hindi and Physics exam will held on July 22, Economics, Hindi and Physics exam is on July 23, Accountancy, Chemistry and history exam is on July 24,

Biology, Business Studies, Mathematics is on July 25, Political Science , Urdu, Sanskrit, Sociology will held on July 26 and lastly Physical Education, Computer Science (Information Practices) , Information Technology Enabled Services(NSQF), Beauty & Wellness(NSQF) is scheduled for July 28.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Follow Us On