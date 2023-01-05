Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE Term 2 Exams 2023 Datesheet: Class 8, 10 & 12 tentative timetable out

board exams
Published on Jan 05, 2023 05:29 PM IST

HPBOSE Term II Board Exams 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the Class 8, 10 and 12 time tables below.

HPBOSE Term II Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: Class 8, 10 & 12 tentative timetable out (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released HPBOSE Term II Board Exams 2023 Datesheet. The tentative time table has been released for Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Candidates can download the datesheet through the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The tentative datesheet has been released for Regular and SOS candidates. The Class 8 board examination will be conducted from March 11 to March 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 10 board examination for Term II in the state will begin from March 11 and will end on March 31, 2023. The exam for regular candidates will be conducted from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the exams for SOS will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

Class 12 examination will be conducted from March 10 to March 31, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Same as Class 10, the regular candidates will appear for the exam from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the SOS candidates will appear for the exam from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. More related details can be checked on the official site of HPBOSE.

Datesheet for Class 8

Datesheet for Class 10

Datesheet for Class 12

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams.
hpbose hpbose.org board exams + 1 more
