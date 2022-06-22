Home / Education / Board Exams / ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 released at icmai.in, direct link here
ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 released at icmai.in, direct link here

  •  ICMAI has released the admit card for June 2022 Term Examination.


Published on Jun 22, 2022 04:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has released the admit card for June term examination. Candidates who will appear for the Intermediate and Final June 2022 Term Examination can download the admit card from the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 has been made available for the exams in June. These tests are slated to begin on June 27, 2022. According to the schedule, the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and final exam will held from June 27 and will end on July 3, 2022. The examination will held in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Direct link to download the ICMAI CMA Admit Card

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India at icmai.in.

On the homepage, click on the Student tab and then on Examination

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your registration number and log in

Your ICMAI CMA admit card will be displayed on your screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check detailed schedule below:

