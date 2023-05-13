Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: CISCE results releasing tomorrow at cisce.org

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: CISCE results releasing tomorrow at cisce.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 06:56 PM IST

CISCE class 10th and 12th results releasing tomorrow at 3pm.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has announced the ICSE (class 10th), and ISC( class 12th) Results Date and and Time. The ICSE and ISC result will be announced on Sunday, May 14. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th and 12th can check the results on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live.

The ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. ISC or Class 12 examinations, began on February 13, 2023, and ended on March 31, 2023.

CISCE Result 2023: Know how to check the result

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on the result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
