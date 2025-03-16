ICSE Class 10 Physics paper 2025 tomorrow, check specimen paper, instructions that students should follow

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will be conducting the ICSE Physics - Science Paper 1 Exam 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025. The Physics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. ICSE Class 10 Physics paper 2025 will be conducted on Monday, March 17, 2025 from 11 am. (PTI)

Ahead of the exams, the CISCE released specimen papers and marking schemes for all subjects.

Following are some important instructions from the Physics - Science Paper 1 specimen paper:

The maximum marks allotted for the paper is 80. Students will be given two hours to complete the paper. Students won't be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes. The time has been given for students to read the question paper. There will be two sections on the paper - Section A and Section B. In Section A, attempting all questions is compulsory. In Section B, students are required to attempt any four questions.

Click on this direct link to read the Physics specimen paper.

Additionally, Class 10 students who will be appearing in the examination are required to remember certain important instructions ahead of the exam day to avoid any inconveniences.

Following are some of the important instructions to be followed:

Bring your admit card and other important documents as prescribed by the Council on the examination. Students can be denied entry inside the exam hall in the absence of an admit card. Students are expected to use only Black or Blue ink to write their answers. Pencils, mathematical, and drawing instruments will be allowed only for diagrams. Use of electronic devices, calculators, and other gadgets is strictly prohibited. Read the general instructions available in the question booklet carefully and strictly adhere to it. Students will be given 15-minutes to go through the questions. During this period, they must read the question paper carefully without spending excessive time on a single question. Students must answer only the number of questions as asked as answering extra questions may lead to wastage of time. If any extra answer booklet is used, those must be attached carefully to the main answer booklet. Even unused answer booklet must be attached to the main booklet. All appearing candidates should write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet clearly in the space provided. Students are expected to sit only in the seats allocated to them.

Meanwhile, the ICSE Class 10 Geography examination was conducted on March 12, 2025. For most students, the paper was overall easy.