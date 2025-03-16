Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Websites to check BSEB Inter results when out

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2025 11:37 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: When declared, students can check the BSEB Inter result 2025 on the official websites mentioned below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 or Intermediate final examination from February 1 to 15. The board will announce the results next. When declared, students can check the BSEB Inter result 2025 on the following websites-

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Where to check BSEB Inter result when announced(Santosh Kumar)
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Where to check BSEB Inter result when announced(Santosh Kumar)
  1. results.biharboardonline.com and 
  2. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The board will announce the result date and time through an official notification on social media. The results of the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together. 

Also read: BSEB announces Bihar board Class 9 final exam dates, check time table here

About result press conference

The BSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board Class 12th result 2025. In the press conference, the board will share important details such as the number of students who registered and appeared for the examination, the number of students who passed and the pass percentage. 

The board will also announce names of Class 12 toppers in the press conference. 

Soon after the press conference is over, the result link will be displayed on the official websites. 

Past trends regarding result dates

The board usually announces the results in March. In 2024, the result was announced on March 23. 

The year before that, the board announced the results on March 21. 

In the Bihar board Class 12 exam, 50 per cent of the total marks are for objective-type questions. 

The board released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions and invited objections from students up to 5 pm on March 5.

Also read: BSEB ‘Super 50’ applications open for IIT JEE, NEET free coaching; check eligibility, features and more

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Steps to check BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 when declared

  1. Open the board's website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Class 12th or Intermediate result link given on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the result.

Students should regularly check the board's official website and social media pages for more information about the BSEB Inter result.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On