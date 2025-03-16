Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Websites to check BSEB Inter results when out

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 or Intermediate final examination from February 1 to 15. The board will announce the results next. When declared, students can check the BSEB Inter result 2025 on the following websites- Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Where to check BSEB Inter result when announced(Santosh Kumar)

results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The board will announce the result date and time through an official notification on social media. The results of the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together.

About result press conference

The BSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board Class 12th result 2025. In the press conference, the board will share important details such as the number of students who registered and appeared for the examination, the number of students who passed and the pass percentage.

The board will also announce names of Class 12 toppers in the press conference.

Soon after the press conference is over, the result link will be displayed on the official websites.

Past trends regarding result dates

The board usually announces the results in March. In 2024, the result was announced on March 23.

The year before that, the board announced the results on March 21.

In the Bihar board Class 12 exam, 50 per cent of the total marks are for objective-type questions.

The board released provisional answer keys for objective-type questions and invited objections from students up to 5 pm on March 5.

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Steps to check BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 when declared

Open the board's website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on the Class 12th or Intermediate result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

Students should regularly check the board's official website and social media pages for more information about the BSEB Inter result.