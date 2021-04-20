IND USA
Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy, at Blue Bell International School, Greater Kailash, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, March 5, 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021: CISCE cancels Class 10 exam, Class 12 exam postponed

ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021 decision has been revised. CISCE has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:16 AM IST

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has taken a big decision regarding ICSE, ISC Board Exam 2021. The Board has cancelled ICSE Board Exam 2021 and postponed ISC Board Exam 2021. The notice was released by the Board on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The Board has asked the affiliated schools to begin the admission process for Class 11. Also, schools will have to prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the Class 11 students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus.

Regarding declaration of result, CISCE notice reads, ‘The CISCE is committed to devising ‘a fair and an unbiased criterion’ as stated earlier. The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for the ICSE (Class X) students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later.’

The ICSE examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 7 and the ISC examination was started on April 8, 2021.

Earlier, the Board had postponed both Class 10, 12 examinations. The decision on new dates was said to be taken by the Council by the first week of June.

