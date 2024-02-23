 ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Class 12 students find Economics paper MCQs tricky - Hindustan Times
Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Class 12 students find Economics paper MCQs tricky

ICSE, ISC Exams 2024: Class 12 students find Economics paper MCQs tricky

ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2024 06:15 PM IST

According to the students, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were tricky and required some critical thinking.

ISC students from Lucknow found their Economics question paper quite a balanced one. According to the students, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were tricky and required some critical thinking.

Many questions required lengthy answers and were therefore time-consuming.
Many questions required lengthy answers and were therefore time-consuming.(Handout)

Students of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch looked satisfied after writing their paper. “Section B had some sub-parts that had no direct answers, rather required the children to think analytically.

Many questions required lengthy answers and were therefore time-consuming. Kanishka Mittal and Ayush Raj of CMS Kanpur Road Campus said "Certain MCQs had confusing distractors and questions in section B required in-depth analysis and interpretation of the topic.”

Students of the City Montessori School RDSO branch said that the economics question paper struck a good balance between challenging and accessible. It provided students with an opportunity to demonstrate both their depth of understanding and ability to apply concepts effectively.

Kartik Awasthi and Anushka Singh of CMS RDSO said that Section A (MCQs) seemed to be designed to test a deeper understanding of the topics rather than just rote memorization. Tricky yet moderate questions were given to evaluate a student's ability to apply concepts.

Harnoor Kaur and Chhavi Chugh from thesame school said that Section B (Short questions) focused on core topics was a good approach as it tested fundamental understanding. These questions likely required concise and precise answers, demonstrating a clear grasp of the subject matter. Section C (Long questions): Straightforward questions, including numericals.

They said that overall, the structure seemed to be balanced, covering a range of question types to assess different aspects of the students' knowledge and skills.

Gurkeerat Kaur of La Martiniere Girls College said, “The economics board exam featured tricky multiple-choice questions, a lengthy paper, and case studies of moderate difficulty. I found the MCQs challenging, although the case studies were manageable. Overall, the exam was perceived as demanding due to its length and complexity.”

Kashvi Pandey of LMGC said, “The paper was lengthy and contained several diagrammatic questions. The MCQs were all based on practical knowledge of the subject and covered the basics of all topics. It was a challenging and tricky paper but we were able to complete it within time, and our teacher's guidance helped us greatly through it.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

Exam and College Guide
