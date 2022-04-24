ICSE semester 2 exam 2022 begins tomorrow, exam day instructions for students

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 semester 2 exam, 2022, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) begins on Monday, April 25.

The papers will continue till May 23. On the first day, ICSE students will write the English Language paper (English Paper-1).

The duration of each paper is 90 minutes and students will get an additional 10 minutes to read the questions.

Students need to bring their admit cards along with them to the exam venue. Here are some important exam-day instructions for ICSE semester 2 exam candidates:

Reach the exam venue well ahead of time. Ensure staggered movement and social distancing at the exam venue. Wear face masks and carry your own hand sanitizer. Be seated in the examination hall 5 minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination. Attend carefully to any general directions that may be given at the head of a paper. Put your signature in the space provided on the top sheet of the answer booklet. Do not write or scribble anywhere on the top sheet. Write your UID, index number and subject name on the top sheet in space provided for it. This information should also be written on the front page of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers etc, write these information on those sheets as well. Use only black or blue ballpoint pen to answer the questions. Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet and leave a margin at both the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted.

