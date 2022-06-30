Home / Education / Board Exams / JAC 12th result 2022 declared; How to check Jharkhand Arts, Commercce results
JAC 12th result 2022 declared; How to check Jharkhand Arts, Commercce results

  • JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce results 2022 have been declared. Here is direct link and steps to view marks sheets
JAC 12th result 2022 declared; How to check Jharkhand Arts, Commercce results(PTI)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JAC 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced Jharkhand board Class 12th results 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream students. Results were declared at 2:30 pm at a press conference. Students will get their marks sheets on the official websites of JAC and on Hindustan Times (HT) portal. JAC 12th results 2022 live updates

JAC 12th Arts result on HT portal

JAC 12th Commerce result on HT portal

JAC result on official website

Students can check JAC 12th results on these websites using their board exam roll numbers and other details:

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com and

jharresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check JAC 12th results:

How to check JAC 12th result

On official websites:

Go to an official website mentioned here.

On the homepage, select the result link for your class/stream.

Enter roll number and/or any other required details.

Submit and view marks sheet.

Take a printout for future use.

Students can also use the HT portal links given here, login with their roll numbers and/or other required information and view marks sheets.

jharkhand jac board exam result + 1 more
jharkhand jac board exam result
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 30, 2022
