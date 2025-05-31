JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check Science, Commerce marks

JAC 12th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12th or Inter results for Science and Commerce streams in a few minutes. After the result announcement, students can check their results on the board’s websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC 12th result 2025 live updates JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JAC Inter results will be available on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. Students can pre-register to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the results are available on the HT Portal.

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT Portal: Register now

How to check JAC 12th result on HT portal

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/jharkhand-board-jac-result Open the 12th result link for your stream Enter the requested information Submit and check the result.

This year, JAC conducted the board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination for Class 10 were held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12 examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The practical examination for the secondary class was conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025.

About last year’s results

The Jharkhand Academic Council announced 12th results on April 30 via a press conference. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for the Science stream was 72.70 per cent. The pass percentage of the Arts stream was 93.16 per cent, and the pass percentage of commerce was 90.60 per cent.