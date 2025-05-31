Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check Science, Commerce marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2025 10:53 AM IST

JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Inter results will be available on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites.

JAC 12th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Class 12th or Inter results for Science and Commerce streams in a few minutes. After the result announcement, students can check their results on the board’s websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. JAC 12th result 2025 live updates

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JAC Inter results will be available on the HT Portal in addition to the official websites. Students can pre-register to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the results are available on the HT Portal. 

JAC 12th result 2025 on HT Portal: Register now

How to check JAC 12th result on HT portal

  1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/jharkhand-board-jac-result
  2. Open the 12th result link for your stream
  3. Enter the requested information
  4. Submit and check the result.

This year, JAC conducted the board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The examination for Class 10 were held in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12 examinations were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:15PM.

The practical examination for the secondary class was conducted from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. The practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were held from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025. 

About last year’s results

The Jharkhand Academic Council announced 12th results on April 30 via a press conference. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference.

The pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for the Science stream was 72.70 per cent. The pass percentage of the Arts stream was 93.16 per cent, and the pass percentage of commerce was 90.60 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / JAC 12th result 2025 on HT portal today, here's how to check Science, Commerce marks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On