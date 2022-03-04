Jharkhand board admit cards 2022 for matric and inter exams released

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 and Class 12th examination admit cards on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The school authorities will need to use the registered passwords and login credentials to access the admit cards.

The Intermediate and Secondary examination will begin from Thursday, March 24. Th class 10th or secondary examination will end on on April 20, while the class 12th or intermediate examination will come to an end on April 25.

The class 10th examination will be conducted in first sitting from 9:45 am to 1:05 am while the Class 12th examination will held in second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Direct link to download the intermediate admit card

Direct link to download the Secondary exam admit card

JAC admit card: Know how to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will be display on screen. Click on ‘school login’

Step 4: Key in your registered passwords and login details

Step 5: Click on submit and admit card will be on the screen.

