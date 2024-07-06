JAC Supplementary Exam 2024 for 10th and 12th from July 9, check full schedule, timings and other details here

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, has released the dates for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam can be downloaded from the website. JAC Supplementary Exam 2024 for Class 10 and 12 begins from July 9, 2024. (File/AFP)

As per the schedule, the Class 10 compartment exams will be held from July 9 to 13, 2024, and the Class 12 compartment exams will be held from July 9 to 16, 2024. Examination for both the classes will be held in two sessions - from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, and 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The full schedule of Class 10 and 12 Compartment exams 2024 is given below.

Class 10 Compartment Exam schedule and official notice:

Class 12 Compartment Exam schedule and official notice:

It may be mentioned here that practical examinations for both classes 10 and 12 will be conducted by respective schools from July 18 to 22, 2024.

Notably, the compartment examinations are being held for those students who seek to improve their marks obtained in the regular JAC board examinations 2024 held in February.

The JAC Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024. About 8 lakh students appeared in the examinations.

In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 90.39 percent. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 89.70 percent, and the pass percentage of girls is 91 percent.

Likewise, the pass percentage of the JAC Class 12th examination for the Science stream was 72.70%. The pass percentage of the Arts stream was 93.16% and the pass percentage of commerce was 90.60 %.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.