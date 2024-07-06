NEET UG counselling 2024 deferred until further notice, uncertainties among medical aspirants continues

The NEET UG counselling process 2024, that was scheduled to begin from July 6, has been deferred till further notice, causing further uncertainties among aspirants. This was informed by the ANI on X (formerly Twitter) quoting official sources. NEET UG Counselling 2024 delayed until further notice. (HT Representative Image)

The latest development comes days after the Supreme Court declined to stay NEET-UG 2024 counselling amid a massive row over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination. In this regard, the apex court had also issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

However, without no counselling schedule shared by the MCC so far, the process has been delayed further.

(Further developments to be updated soon)