Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Declared: Direct link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check JAC 12th result on the websites given below.

The Class 12 Arts and Commerce result link is available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The direct link is given below. JAC Class 12 Result Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Arts Result

Direct link to check Commerce Result

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC.

Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The result was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of JAC.