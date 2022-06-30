Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: 97.42% pass in Arts, 92.74% in Commerce

Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022 on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination for Arts and Commerce stream can check the result on HT Portal and also through the official site of JAC.

This year the overall pass percentage is 97.42 percent for Arts and 92.74 percent for Commerce stream exams.

Mansi Saha has topped the Class 12 exam in Arts stream. She has scored 474 marks. Nikky Kumari has topped from Commerce stream by scoring 478 marks.

Apart from HT Portal, the result for Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be available on these websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC Class 12 Result Live Updates

As per reports, around 1 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce examinations conducted by the Board. The Board examination for Class 12 was started on March 24 and ended on April 25, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAC.