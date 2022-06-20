Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10 results 2022 likely in a day or two, says minister
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th results 2022: JAC is likely to declare the results of state board class 10 exams in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday.
JAC 10th Result 2022: (HT File)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:37 PM IST
PTI |

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th results 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of the state board exam for class 10 in a day or two, School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto said on Monday.

The assessment was held in March-April.

Mahto told PTI, “The results could be declared in a day or two. We are making all efforts in this regard. However, it all depends on the final preparation by the JAC.”

The state board examination for class 10 started on March 24 and ended on April 20.

JAC chairman Dr. Anil Mahto told PTI, “We are engaged in final preparation for the announcement of the results. We cannot give any final date but we are trying to announce it as soon as possible. If we can complete the results by today midnight, we may announce it on Tuesday. Otherwise, the date will extend.”

The Council is also making arrangements to announce the results of the science stream of the state board exam for class 12. 

jharkhand board class 10 results
