JKBOSE 10th private/bi-annual result 2024 out at jkbose.nic.in, direct links to check Jammu and Kashmir division results

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2024 03:42 PM IST

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual/Private Result 2024: Students can check the results for Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the board at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual/Private Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday announced the result of the Class 10th or Secondary private/bi-annual examinations, 2024. Students can check the results for Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the board at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE result 2024 for Class 10th bi-annual/private examinations announced at jkbose.nic.in
These are the direct links

JKBOSE 10th Private/Bi-Annual result 2024: Jammu division

JKBOSE 10th Private/Bi-Annual result 2024: Kashmir division

A total of 50,935 students appeared for these examinations, of whom 17,669 passed and 33,226 failed. The pass percentage is 34.69 per cent.

The following login credentials are required to check the JKBOSE 10th results for the private and bi-annual examinations-

  1. Roll number of the student
  2. Registration number of the student.

The JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 or secondary school private, bi-annual examinations on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

The Secondary class examinations started with the Home Science paper and concluded with the Computer Science paper. The papers were held in the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm.

JKBOSE 10th private, bi-annual result 2024: Steps to check

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the results tab.

Select the name of the division

Open the result link for the JKBOSE 10th Private/ Bi-Annual exam.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download your result.

The JKBOSE had previously announced private, bi-annual exam results for Class 12 students.

The Class 12 part 2 examination for private, bi-annual sessions was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024, for all streams—science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce. The examination was held in the morning shift, from 10 a.m. onwards.

For further details about the JKBOSE exams and results, students can visit the board's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
