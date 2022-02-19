JKBOSE 10th Result 2021: Jammu division result declared, here’s how to check

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE 10th Result 2021. The result for class 10 has been declared for Jammu division. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board exams in Jammu division can check the result on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

The result link is available for all appeared candidates on the official website. To check the result, candidates will need roll numbers which is available on their respective admit card. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check the result.

Direct link to check result here

JKBOSE 10th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JKBOSE.