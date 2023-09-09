JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 declared at jkbose.nic.in, here's direct link to check list

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE revaluation result 2023 for Class 10. Candidates who have applied for the re-evaluation can check their results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 declared at jkbose.nic.in

This year a total of 1,678 candidates have applied for the re-evaluation of class 10 results from the Jammu Division and a total of 857 candidates have applied for the revaluation of the class 10 results from the Kashmir Division.

Direct link to check re-evaluation results for Jammu Division

Direct link to check re-evaluation results for Kashmir Division

JKBOSE re-evaluation result 2023: Know how to check

To check the JKBOSE class 10th re-evaluation results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the re-evaluation results

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Search your name and check your result

Download the PDF for future reference

