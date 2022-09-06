JKBOSE 12th Result for Kargil division 2021-22 out at jkbose.nic.in, direct link
JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil Division Result 2021-22: Students, who had appeared for the class 12 Kargil division examination, can now check their marks online at jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil Division Result 2021-22: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on September 6 declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 for Kargil Division on its official website. Students, who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exam, can now check their marks online at jkbose.nic.in.
Here’s the direct link to check the results:
How to check the result:
1.Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in
2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)’
3.A new page will appear on the display screen
4.Key in your credentials and login
5.The result will appear on the display screen
