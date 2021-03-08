JKBOSE 12th Results 2020 for Kashmir division declared, 82% pass

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday declared class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Kashmir division results in which 82% students passed.

According to J&K Board of School Education, out of 58,397 students who appeared in these exams, 46,987 were declared passed. The examination were held in October November last year. Due to Covid19, there was some relaxation in syllabus.

As per the board, 23,207 got distinction, while 17,666 managed first division. All top positions were almost bagged by the girls. Amal Sayeed enrolled at Candid Higher Secondary School Nowgam bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Hafsa Malik of Iqbal Memorial School also bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Irhrat Muzuffar and Zainab Qadri of Srinagar also got 100 percent marks in the Science stream.

Link to check JKBOSE 12th Results for Kashmir division

Steps to check JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Enter your roll number and submit

JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out too

Last week Board had declared results of class 10th in Kashmir region.

