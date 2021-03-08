JKBOSE 12th Results 2020 for Kashmir division declared, 82% pass
- Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday declared class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Kashmir division results in which 82% students passed.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Monday declared class 12 annual 2020 (Regular) Kashmir division results in which 82% students passed.
According to J&K Board of School Education, out of 58,397 students who appeared in these exams, 46,987 were declared passed. The examination were held in October November last year. Due to Covid19, there was some relaxation in syllabus.
As per the board, 23,207 got distinction, while 17,666 managed first division. All top positions were almost bagged by the girls. Amal Sayeed enrolled at Candid Higher Secondary School Nowgam bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Hafsa Malik of Iqbal Memorial School also bagged 500 out of 500 marks, Irhrat Muzuffar and Zainab Qadri of Srinagar also got 100 percent marks in the Science stream.
Link to check JKBOSE 12th Results for Kashmir division
Steps to check JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division:
Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in
Enter your roll number and submit
JKBOSE 12th Kashmir division result will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out too
Last week Board had declared results of class 10th in Kashmir region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 science exam 2021: Here’s how to score above 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE revises board exam dates for few class 10, 12 subjects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 maths exam 2021: Top tips to boost your score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Revised Date Sheet for 10th and 12th board exams 2021 released
- The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released a revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE exams 2021: Best time management tips for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UP Board sets up 729 additional centres for 2021 exams
- UP Board, will conduct its class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examinations-2021 at 729 additional centres spread across the state as compared to last year owing to the Covid pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board Exams 2021: Best practices and strategies for students appearing this year
- CBSE, ICSE and many other state boards have announced the dates for board examinations and students appearing in the exams must be a anxious lot by now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CISCE timetable for ICSE, ISC exams out, 10th exam from May 5, 12th from April 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC theory exams 2021 from May 5, ISC practical exams from April 8: CISCE
- Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the timetable for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Covid cases increase, so does anxiety about Class 10 exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021 released, here's direct link
- Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2021: Students who will appear for Maharashtra class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra 10th, 12th exams will be held: Varsha Gaikwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- RBSE 10th, 12th board examination schedule 2021: Students registered to appear in the RBSE board examination 2021 can check the schedule online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE 10th Kashmir division result declared, 75% pass, girls outshine boys
- According to the board, of the total 75,132 students who appeared in the board exams, 76.09 percent of girls passed while 74.04 percent of boys also passed the examinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox