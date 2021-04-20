JKBOSE Class 11 Result for Kashmir division declared, here’s direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 11 Result for the Kashmir division on April 20, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary Part One annual examination for Kashmir division can check their results through the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result: How to check

• Visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

• Click on JKBOSE Class 11 Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has declared the Class 11 Jammu division result on April 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the state government has postponed JKBOSE Class 11 final exams this year due to the Covid19 surge. The exam has been postponed until further notice. Along with Class 11, JKBOSE Board examination 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been postponed due to the pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021.