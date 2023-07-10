JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in, steps to check

Jammu and Kashmir board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results of the Higher Secondary part 1 or Class 11 final examination. Students can go to jkbose.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below. JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in

To check JKBOSE 11th result, students are required to use their roll number and registration number as login credentials.

Direct link

How to check JKBOSE Class 11th result 2023

Go to jkbose.nic.in. Go to ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023’. Enter your credentials, login and check marks.

JKBOSE conducted Class 11th final examination for the hard zone areas from April 12 to May 14 and for others, it was held from March 6 to April 26.

Result of Class 10 final exam under the uniform academic calendar was announced in June in which 80 per cent of the students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh had qualified.

In Class 10, as many as 1,48,701 students were enrolled of whom 1,18,791 were announced pass.