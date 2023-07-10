Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in, steps to check

JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 04:59 PM IST

JKBOSE has announced Higher Secondary or Class 11 part 1 results. Students can check it on jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced results of the Higher Secondary part 1 or Class 11 final examination. Students can go to jkbose.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below.

JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Class 11th result out on jkbose.nic.in

To check JKBOSE 11th result, students are required to use their roll number and registration number as login credentials.

Direct link

How to check JKBOSE Class 11th result 2023

  1. Go to jkbose.nic.in.
  2. Go to ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023’.
  3. Enter your credentials, login and check marks.

JKBOSE conducted Class 11th final examination for the hard zone areas from April 12 to May 14 and for others, it was held from March 6 to April 26.

Result of Class 10 final exam under the uniform academic calendar was announced in June in which 80 per cent of the students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh had qualified.

In Class 10, as many as 1,48,701 students were enrolled of whom 1,18,791 were announced pass.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out