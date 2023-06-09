Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for the 12th class. Candidates can check their results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Apart from the official website candidates can check their results via SMS facility by sending a text message to 5676750 by typing jkbose12 followed by a space and Roll No. e.g., “ jkbose12 Roll No.” For the first time, their results are available on the Digilocker. JKBOSE Class 12 results declared at jkbose.nic.in, 65% students pass(File photo)

This year the overall pass percentage is 65%. A of 1,27,636 candidates were enrolled for the exams of which 82,441 passed the exam. The exam was conducted at 1255 centres situated throughout the Hard and Soft Zone regions found in both UTs. Girls once again outperformed boys in higher secondary school exams, obtaining a pass percentage of 68% compared to 61% for boys. A total of 27,272 students acquired distinctions of which 15,988 were girls.

Candidates without access to mobile devices or the internet can obtain their results via the nearest JKBOSE office. The results are also made available at the Deputy Commissioners' offices of the relevant districts.