JKBOSE class 12th result released at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the class 12th Result 2021 for the Kashmir division. Candidats who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Girls outshine boys as 75% of students pass the class XII Exam. This year 75% of students have passed the Class XII examinations. According to officials from the J&K BOSE, 72180 students took the exam, with 54075 passing. They also stated that 72 percent of the successful candidates are males and 78 percent are girls.

Arusa Parviz topped in the Science stream with 499 marks (99.8%), while Tabinda Jan took first place in the Commerce stream with 497 marks (99.4 percent ). Adeebah Muzamil took first place in the Arts stream with 496 points (99.2%) and Shaila Nabi topped in the Home Science course with 495 points (99.0 percent).

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Kashmir division: How to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.