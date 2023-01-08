JKBOSE exam 2023: Tentative exam dates released for class 10th, 11th and 12th

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the tentative examination for class 10th, class 11th, and class 12th annual regular examination 2023. Candidates can check the JKBOSE 2023 exam dates on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

According to the notification released on the board's website, the soft zone examination will start on March 9 for class 10, March 6 for class 11, and March 4 for class 12. Similar to this, in hard zone areas, class 10 examinations will start on April 11, class 11 exams on April 10, and class 12 exams on April 8.

Soft Zone Areas exam dates Class 10th March 9, 2023 Class 11th March 6, 2023 Class 12th March 4, 2023

Hard Zone Areas exam dates Class 10th April 11, 2023 Class 11th April 10, 2023 Class 12th April 8, 2023

Candidates can check the JKBOSE tentative examination dates here.