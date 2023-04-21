Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced at 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 Results at karresults.nic.in

The Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023:How to check Class 12 Results

Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The final 2nd PUC exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. This year around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.