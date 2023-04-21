Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 Results at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 Results at karresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 21, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will be declared today, April 21, 2023. Candidates can check Class 12 results at karresults.nic.in through steps given below.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The Karnataka Class 12 result will be announced at 10 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The Board will release the result links for all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts at 11 am for students to check their scores. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023:How to check Class 12 Results

  • Visit the official site of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PUC exam 2023 was conducted from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The final 2nd PUC exam was conducted in single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. This year around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for Karnataka PUC II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.

Topics
board exam result
