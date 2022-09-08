Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 declared, direct link to check

Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the PUC II supplementary examination can check their results through the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd PUC supplementary exam can check their results through these simple steps given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Karresults on karresults.nic.in.

The result link will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result link and enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced on June 18, 2022. A total of 61.88% of students cleared the exam. Those candidates who could not qualify the examination appeared for the supplementary exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PUE, Karnataka.