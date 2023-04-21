Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Results 2023: Ananya K A tops exam with 100% marks

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board have declared Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 on April 21, 2023. The result is available on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Chairman Dr m Mohan alva and Principal Mohammed Sadakath with topper

This year Ananya K A of commerce stream from ALVA'S PU COLLEGE has emerged as an overall topper. Tabassum Sheikh from NMKRV PU College for women of Bangalore took first place in the Arts stream and and SM Kaushik from Gangotri PU College (Kolar) topped in the Science stream.

The district of Dakshina Kannada took first place with 95.33 percent, followed by Udupi with 95.24 percent. Yadgir secured the last place with 62.98%.

This year a total of 7, 27,923 candidates registered for the examination of which 7,02,067 appeared for the examination. A total of 5,24,209 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 74.67%.

61.22% of candidates have passed in the Arts stream, 75.89 % of candidates have passed in the Commerce stream, and 85,71 % of candidates have passed in the Science stream.