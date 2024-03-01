Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2024 begins today, check instructions, timings, datesheet here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB will start the Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2024 on March 1, 2024. The Karnataka PUC II examination will be conducted in single shift – from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2024 begins today, check instructions, timings, datesheet (PTI File)

The KSEAB 12th examination will be conducted for Kannada and Arabic on March 1, 2024. The Class 12 examination will get over on March 22, 2024 with Hindi paper. The duration of all the exam papers is for 3 hours.

As per the official datesheet, Maths paper will be conducted on March 4, 2024, Political Science, Statistics on March 5, 2024. History and Physics will be conducted on March 7, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science on March 9. Business Studies will be held on March 11 and English on March 13, 2024. Economics on March 16 and Geography and Biology on March 18, 2024.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2024: Instructions here

Students who are appearing for the examination can check the instructions given here.