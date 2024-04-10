 Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: Scanned copies application process begins - Hindustan Times
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: Scanned copies application process begins

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 scanned copies application process begins at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has started the Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 scanned copies application process on April 10, 2024. Candidates can apply scanned copies of answer sheets of Secondary PUC-1 2024 on the official website of KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the application process to get the scanned copies begins today, April 10 and will close on April 16, 2024. The scanned copies of answer sheets can be downloaded from April 14 to April 19, 2024.

The application process for revaluation and recount will begin on April 15 and close on April 20, 2024. Those candidates who have applied to get the scanned copies can apply for revaluation process. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for the revaluation and re-totalling process.

Official Notice Here 

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to apply for scanned copies

To apply for scanned copies, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on PUC exams online services.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get scanned copy link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your answer sheets will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer sheets and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee to apply for scanned copies is 530/- and to apply for re-submission of assessment is 1670/-.

Karnataka PUC Result 2024 was announced on April 10, 2024. The KSEAB 12th result link is available to candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
