Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025: How to check KSEAB 2nd PUC results when declared

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) conducted the 2nd PUC or Class 12th board examination (exam 1) in March and released the provisional answer keys in the same month. The board is expected to announce the results next. KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025: How to check PUC 2 exam 1 result when announced(Santosh Kumar)

Like previous years, Karnataka PUC 2 results are expected to be announced at a press conference, after which students will be able to check their marks online on the following websites-

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

This year, KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 1 started on March 1 and ended on March 20. The test was held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm. Exams started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.

Model answer keys for 35 2nd PUC subjects was released on March 21.

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was announced on April 10. A total of 6,98,378 candidates were eligible for the examination, of whom 6,81,079 students appeared. As many as 5,52,690 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.15 per cent.

The year before that (2023), KSEAB PUC 2 result was declared on April 21. A total of 7,27,923 students had applied for the exam, of whom 7,25,821 were eligible, and 7,02,067 took the test. A total of 5,24,209 students passed the Class 12 exam that year. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent.

In 2022, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result was released on June 18. That year, 4,22,966 students passed the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam. The overall pass percentage was 61.88 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 68.72 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 55.22 per cent.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2025 when announced

Go to karresults.nic.in. Open the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

For more details, students can visit the board's website.