Karnataka SSLC 2023 date sheet released on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, exams in April

board exams
Published on Oct 31, 2022 10:20 AM IST

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Time Table 2023: Karnataka SSLC exams will begin on April 1 next year and end on April 15.

ByHT Education Desk

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has announced tentative dates for Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 final examination, 2023.

As per the tentative schedule, Karnataka SSLC exams will begin on April 1 next year and end on April 15.

Students can visit the official website of KSEEB, sslc.karnataka.gov.in to find more information. The complete time table is given below.

The papers will be held in offline more and in one shift on all exam days.

How to check Karnataka SSLC date sheet 2023

  1. Go to sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link for ‘April 2023 S.S.L.C. Main Examination Tentative Time table’.
  3. Download the PDF file and take printout, if required.

In 2022, a total of 8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 or 85.63% students were declared passed. The exam was held from March 28 to April 11.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 time table:

Topics
karnataka sslc board exams
karnataka sslc board exams

Sign out