Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 released, check here

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has released the schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination on its official website.

Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the SSLC or class 10 examination from June 14 to 25, 2021, at various centres spread across the state.

Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021:

How to check Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021:

Visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Records" and click on the link that reads, "Schedule" appearing under the "SSLC"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, "June 2021, S.S.L.C. Examination Schedule - for objection"

The Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen





