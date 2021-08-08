Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Know where, when to check

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be released on Monday, August 9. The Karnataka SSLC result, the first-of-its-kind, will be released on the official website 3.30 pm onwards, as per a communique from the Board. Close to 9 lakh students will receive the SSLC result which has been prepared on the basis of the MCQ based exam format held on July 19 and 22.

After the exam was the Board had released the answer keys of the exam.

Karnataka SSLC 2021 answer key﻿

﻿

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Know when to check

As communicated by the Karnataka Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB), the result will be available for students and parents on the official websites, on Monday August 9, 3.30 pm onwards. The result can be checked after it is released on the official website using roll number. Students can find their roll number from the admit card.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar will announce the board results first and then it will be released on the website.

Karnataka SSLC result 2021: Know where to check

Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be available on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The SSLC result will also be available on karresults.nic.in.

Students can also check the result from results.gov.in.

Karnataka is among few states in the country which has conducted the board exams this year. The state government had cut short the exam to two days and had prepared multiple choice questions. Board exams could not be held on time and as per the existing format due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

In 2020, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was announced on August 10. The overall pass percentage was 71.8 . The pass percentage of girls was 77.74 and that of boys was 66.41. Last year six students had scored 625 out of 625 in the examination, 11 students got 624; 43 students got 623 and 56 got 622.