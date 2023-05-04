Home / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to release next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is expected to announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key for SSLC examination was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023 onwards.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka sslc board exam result
karnataka sslc board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out