Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board is expected to announce Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The answer key for SSLC examination was released on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023 onwards.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades.