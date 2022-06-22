Home / Education / Board Exams / KCET Answer Key 2022 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, details here
KCET Answer Key 2022 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, details here

  • Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2022 answer key.
Updated on Jun 22, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the KCET answer key 2022 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET 22 was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on June 16 and June 17.

KCET Answer Key 2022 has been released for all four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The last date for the submission of objection is June 25 till 5:30pm.

Direct link to raise objections

KCET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click Access tab then click on UGCET 2022

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Select the subject and save the PDF for future references.

Check and raise objection if any.

