Kerala SSLC exams 2024 from today, all you need to know

Class 10 or SSLC final examinations in Kerala started today, March 4, 2024. On the first day of their examinations, Class 10th students of the state board are appearing for the first language paper 1 examination – Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental. The exams will end on March 25. Kerala SSLC 2024 begins

Around 4,27,105 regular students are expected to appear in the Kerala SSLC examination this year. Of the total registered candidates, 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools, and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

These exams will be held in 2,955 centres in the state, nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region. In Gulf centres, 630 students are expected to write their SSLC final exams and 285 students in the nine exam centres in Lakshwadweep.

Ahead of board examinations, the Kerala government launched a toll-free helpline number for parents and students.

They can use the ‘We Help’ service by dialing 1800 425 2844 between 7 am and 7 pm. Mental health counsellors trained by NIMHANS Bangalore will provide assistance for free, the state Education Minister V Sivankutty said while launching the helpline.

