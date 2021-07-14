Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.47%
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Kerala SSLC Result 2021 declared (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.47%

  • Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on July 14 around 2 pm
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on July 14 around 2 pm. All the registered candidate’s for Kerala SSLC can check their result on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan at http://keralapareeksahabhavan.in/

Kerala SSLC Class 10th exam began in the second week of April this year. The exam was conducted at 2947 centers. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed later.

This year over 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala SSLC examination out of which 99.47% candidates have passed the class 10th SSLC examination. This is the highest pass percentage in the class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state. This year, a total of 2,214 schools achieved a 100% result.

Kannur district had the best results, with a pass rate of 99.85 percent. Wayanad district had the lowest pass rate in the SSLC exam this year.

Kerala SSLC result direct links

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc result kerala sslc kerala sslc exam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.