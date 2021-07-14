Kerala SSLC result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.47%

Kerala SSLC result 2021 was declared on July 14 around 2 pm. All the registered candidate’s for Kerala SSLC can check their result on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan at http://keralapareeksahabhavan.in/

Kerala SSLC Class 10th exam began in the second week of April this year. The exam was conducted at 2947 centers. In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the exam was postponed later.

This year over 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Kerala SSLC examination out of which 99.47% candidates have passed the class 10th SSLC examination. This is the highest pass percentage in the class 10 board exam ever recorded in the state. This year, a total of 2,214 schools achieved a 100% result.

Kannur district had the best results, with a pass rate of 99.85 percent. Wayanad district had the lowest pass rate in the SSLC exam this year.

