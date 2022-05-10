Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Results 2022 date: SSLC result to be announced on June 10
Kerala SSLC Results 2022 date: SSLC result to be announced on June 10

  • Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be announced on June 10 on keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. 
Kerala SSLC result 2022 date announced, to be declared on June 10
Kerala SSLC result 2022 date announced, to be declared on June 10(HT file)
Updated on May 10, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examination result will be declared on June 10, 2022, Education Minister V Sivankutty's office has confirmed. For Class 12 students, Kerala +2 result will be announced on June 20. 

Students will get their results on keralaresults.nic.in and the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, keralapareekshabhavan.in. 

As seen last year, Education Minister V Sivankutty may declare the results at a press conference, following which the tesult link will be activated on the two websites. 

How to check Kerala SSLC result

  1. Go to the websites mentioned above.
  2. Click on the SSLC result link. 
  3. Login with the required information. 
  4. Result will be displayed. 
  5. Check your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.
Topics
kerala sslc board exam result
kerala sslc board exam result
