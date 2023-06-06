Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, get link

The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) has announced the Kerala SSLC revaluation results 2023. Candidates who have applied for the SSLC revaluation process can check their results on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the revaluation results through their registration number and date of birth. Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Class 10 results on May 19.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 direct link

Kerala SSLC result 2023: How to check revaluation marks

Visit the official websites at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “SSLC Examination MARCH 2023 - REVALUATION RESULT PUBLISHED”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.