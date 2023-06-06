Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, get link

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 01:46 PM IST

Candidates can check the revaluation results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Board of Public Education (KBPE) has announced the Kerala SSLC revaluation results 2023. Candidates who have applied for the SSLC revaluation process can check their results on the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check the revaluation results through their registration number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 out at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Class 10 results on May 19.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 direct link

Kerala SSLC result 2023: How to check revaluation marks

Visit the official websites at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “SSLC Examination MARCH 2023 - REVALUATION RESULT PUBLISHED”

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala sslc kerala
kerala sslc kerala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out