Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday announced that the State board class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) exams 2021 have been postponed due to the growing cases of coronavirus infections in the state.

The minister said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

?? Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

In another tweet the minister said that the board will also write to the CBSE, ICSE and some other boardsrequesting them to reconsider their exams dates.

We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates. (5/5) — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Maharashtra board Class 12 and Class 10 were earlier scheduled to be held between April 23 and May 21 this year. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was to be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was to be held between April 29 and May 20.

Usually Maharashtra board exams are held in February and March.