Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th Result on June 17 at 1 pm

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result 2022 on June 17, 2022. The MSBSHSE 10th Result will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow, June 17.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on mahresults.nic.in.

The SSC results date and time was confirmed by Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister of Maharashtra. Her tweet reads, “Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck.”

This year the SSC examination in the state was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. Around 14 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

In 2021, the Class 10 result was announced on July 16, 2021. The overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the details on the official site of MSBSHSE.

