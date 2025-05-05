Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Mumbai division ranks third in state with pass percentage of 92.93%

The results of the Class 12th examination conducted by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been announced. This year, 14 lakh 17 thousand 969 students appeared for the examination from the state. Out of which 13 lakh 02 thousand 873, or 91.88 per cent, passed. Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Notably, this year, the Mumbai division performed better than last year and recorded a success rate of 92.93 per cent. (Santosh Kumar /File Photo)

The state's total result declined by 1.49 percentage points compared to last year. Notably, this year, the Mumbai division performed better than last year and recorded a success rate of 92.93 per cent. Out of the three lakh 14 thousand 144 students who appeared for the examination from Mumbai, two lakh 91 thousand 955 students passed.

This year, the State Board of Education conducted the Class 12th examination across the state from February 11 to March 18. There was speculation that the results would also be announced earlier as the examination was conducted earlier this year, compared to earlier years. Proving that to be true, the board announced the results on Monday in the first week of May.

Like every year, this year, the Konkan division performed the highest in terms of passing. 23,563 students from Konkan appeared for the exam. Out of them, 96.74 percent, or 22,797 students, passed. Latur division, which was once known across the country due to its unique pattern, is at the lowest position in the state this year. Of the students who appeared from Latur division, 89.46 percent succeeded. This figure is below the state average.

Devision-wise Pass percentage

Konkan: 96.74%

Kolhapur: 93.64%

Mumbai: 92.93%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 92.24%

Amravati: 91.43%

Pune: 91.32%

Nashik: 91.31%

Nagpur: 90.62%

Latur: 89.46%