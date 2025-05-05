Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Mumbai division ranks third in state with pass percentage of 92.93%

ByNiraj Pandit
May 05, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: The state's total result declined by 1.49 percentage points compared to last year.

The results of the Class 12th examination conducted by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been announced. This year, 14 lakh 17 thousand 969 students appeared for the examination from the state. Out of which 13 lakh 02 thousand 873, or 91.88 per cent, passed.

Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Notably, this year, the Mumbai division performed better than last year and recorded a success rate of 92.93 per cent. (Santosh Kumar /File Photo)
Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Notably, this year, the Mumbai division performed better than last year and recorded a success rate of 92.93 per cent. (Santosh Kumar /File Photo)

The state's total result declined by 1.49 percentage points compared to last year. Notably, this year, the Mumbai division performed better than last year and recorded a success rate of 92.93 per cent. Out of the three lakh 14 thousand 144 students who appeared for the examination from Mumbai, two lakh 91 thousand 955 students passed.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2025 out Live: Maha 12th result declared at hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

This year, the State Board of Education conducted the Class 12th examination across the state from February 11 to March 18. There was speculation that the results would also be announced earlier as the examination was conducted earlier this year, compared to earlier years. Proving that to be true, the board announced the results on Monday in the first week of May.

Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE HSC results out, here's how to check

Like every year, this year, the Konkan division performed the highest in terms of passing. 23,563 students from Konkan appeared for the exam. Out of them, 96.74 percent, or 22,797 students, passed. Latur division, which was once known across the country due to its unique pattern, is at the lowest position in the state this year. Of the students who appeared from Latur division, 89.46 percent succeeded. This figure is below the state average.

GUJCET Result 2025 Live: GSEB Gujarat CET derclared, where to check

Devision-wise Pass percentage

Konkan: 96.74%

Kolhapur: 93.64%

Mumbai: 92.93%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 92.24%

Amravati: 91.43%

Pune: 91.32%

Nashik: 91.31%

Nagpur: 90.62%

Latur: 89.46%

Get latest news on Education along with GSEB Result, Maharashtra Board Result, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including with including Gujarat HSC Result Live, GUJCET Result Live and Maharashtra HSC Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2025: Mumbai division ranks third in state with pass percentage of 92.93%
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On